At 13, Hibiki Sugawara is youngest to pass college math test in Japan

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Hibiki Sugawara, a 13-year-old student at a Japanese junior high school, reached a milestone in his studies of mathematics when he broke the age record for passing a college-level proficiency test conducted earlier this year, Kyodo reports.

"I was really happy when I found out that I passed it because I wasn't so sure if I got some questions right," said Hibiki, a second-year student at a public junior high school in Chiba City, east of Tokyo.



The nonprofit Mathematics Certification Institute of Japan said in early June that Hibiki is the youngest person ever to pass its Level 1 exam.



The previous age record for passing the hardest of the institute's exams, which measure skills ranging from preschool counting of simple numbers to university-level complex calculations and applied mathematics, was held by a 14-year-old.



The pass rate for Level 1,including calculus questions, is 7 percent, according to the institute. For the first time, more than 20,000 individuals sat for this year's 15-grade tests.



Hibiki grew interested in numbers at around age 1 when he was given a broken PC keyboard, according to his mother Atsuko, 43. "He apparently learned them while playing with it," she said.



At elementary school, he went ahead of other pupils in arithmetic lessons, she said. Teachers often let him spend time alone in the principal's office playing math games.



Hibiki said he has been tackling questions geared toward university-level math. "It's fun to find out how neatly I can manage to solve a question," he said.



His next goal is to take part in the International Mathematical Olympiad. "Insights and inspirations are also important, and they are the challenging part," he said of his aspiration for the world championship for math students.



Hibiki said he wants to be either a mathematician or a computer programmer.



Other than mathematics, he said he likes drawing manga and playing card magic tricks with his sister who is 4 years older. He is also an avid fan of the TV animation series Doraemon.



Source: Kyodo