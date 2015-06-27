At EXPO 2015 Kazakhstan to obtain useful experience - Nazarbayev

MILAN-ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with Secretary General of the Bureau of International Expositions (BIE) Vincente Loscertales in Milan.

At the meeting, issues of organization and holding of the upcoming International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 in Astana were discussed. Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed that EXPO 2015 in Milan presents Kazakhstan with a good opportunity to gather necessary experience. "As we've promised, construction of all EXPO facilities will be completed in Astana by late 2016. Construction process goes according to the approved schedule and I personally control it," President Nazarbayev said. For his part, the BIE Secretary General drew Nazarbayev's attention to the fact that he is the guarantee the EXPO 2017 event will be successful. Loscertales also added that he is confident everything will be organized at the highest level. Earlier it was reported that President Nursultan Nazarbayev is in Milan to unveil the National Day of Kazakhstan at EXPO 2015.