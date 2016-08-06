At least 1 dead, 16 injured in Morocco building collapse

BAKU. KAZINFORM Morocco’s state-run news agency is reporting that two buildings have collapsed in a working class neighborhood of Casablanca, killing at least one person and injuring 16, WPreported.

Initial reports from the news agency MAP said six of the injured were in critical condition, meaning the death toll could rise.

The collapsed buildings in the Sbata neighborhood are some 13 kilometers (8 miles) from another Casablanca district where several buildings collapsed in July 2014, killing 23 people.

Residents of the area in Morocco’s economic capital have long complained about the poor condition of buildings and lack of maintenance regulations.

