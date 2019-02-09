  • kz
    At least 10 players killed in fire in Brazilian sports facility

    15:21, 09 February 2019
    Photo: None
    RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM - At least 10 players were killed and three others injured early Friday morning when a fire swept through a training center at Flamengo football club in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, the local fire department said, Xinhua reports.

    The fire started in the sports facility at about 5 a.m. local time (0700 GMT) Friday and was quickly put out, firefighters said.

    Most of the players were asleep at the time the fire broke out, they added.

    The building that caught fire was a dormitory for young players aged 14 to 17, but the identities of those killed have yet to be confirmed, local television channel Globo reported.

