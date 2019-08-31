At least 10 shot at school football game in U.S. state of Alabama

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM At least 10 people aged between 15 and 18 were shot and injured late Friday after a high school football game in the U.S. state of Alabama, according to local police, Xinhua reports.

The shooting took place in the city of Mobile at a sports stadium shortly after two high school football teams finished a game there.

Fire rescue crew confirmed that 10 people were transported to local hospitals, at least five with critical but non-life-threatening injuries.

Local police said two people were in custody after the shooting but have yet to confirm them as suspects.

Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste slammed the use of gun violence at public sports games.

«They're bringing their beefs that they have with each other in their neighborhoods and they're putting other people in harm's way,» he said.