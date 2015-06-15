At least 12 dead in floods caused by torrential rains in Tbilisi

TBILISI. KAZINFORM - At least 12 people died and 24 are reported missing in floods following hours-long torrential rains in the Georgian capital city of Tbilisi, Georgian Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri said on Sunday.

June 15 has been declared a day of mourning over people killed in floods caused by torrential rains in the Georgian capital city Tbilisi, Prime Minister Irakly Garibashvili said on Sunday.

"Regrettably, there are human losses and on behalf of the government I would like to extend condolences to the families of those dead," he said. "In memory of those people, June 15 has been declared a day of mourning in Georgia,"

