At least 12 injured in bus-truck collision in Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM At least 12 passengers of a bus got injuries after it collided with a in the city of Atyrau.

The incident occurred today at 11:35am in Nursaya microdistrict.

5 ambulance crews arrived at the scene, according to social media reports.

As per preliminary data, the number of those injured reached 12 – 8 adults and 4 children. All of them were hospitalized, local police department says.

The regional administration failed to report the exact number of injured persons and their condition and promised to provide all the information later.