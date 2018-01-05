At least 12 killed, dozens injured in train crash in South Africa

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At least 12 people were killed and dozens were injured when a train crashed into vehicles in central South Africa, emergency services said Thursday, EFE reports.

Emergency assistance group Netcare911 said they were attending to the crash in the area of Kroonstad, a city 180 kilometers (112 miles) south west of Johannesburg, along with other emergency services, though spokesperson Tebogo Magoro said the death toll was expected to rise.

However, emergency medical service company ER24 said 100 people were injured.

Transport minister Joe Maswanganyi is on the scene.

Images shared on social media by ER24 showed the train charred beside a wrecked car and truck.