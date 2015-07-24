At least 12 newborns die in Almaty due to clinical negligence

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - At least 12 newborns died in Almaty city due to clinical negligence, a source at the Almaty Prosecutor's Office said.

"At least 12 mothers lost their infants to the negligence of doctors. There is clear evidence that those deaths could have been prevented. What is worse is that the city's healthcare office tried to cover up these medical malpractice cases instead of reporting them," rep of the Almaty Prosecutor's Office Dinmukhamed Serikbayev said. Mr. Serikbayev added that these cases are under investigation and promised that all responsible will be brought to justice.