At least 13 dead in suspected arson at Kyoto anime studio

KYOTO. KAZINFORM A man started a fire at a Kyoto animation studio after spraying a flammable liquid Thursday morning, leaving at least 13 dead and nearly 40 injured, several of them unconscious, local police and rescuers said, Kyodo reports.

Many bodies were found on the second floor of the three-story studio ofKyoto Animation Co., where about 70 people were believed to have been workingwhen the fire started around 10:35 a.m.





The police said some people witnessed the man screaming «Die» ashe set fire. They also found knives at the scene.





The 41-year-old man, who was among the injured and has been taken tohospital, has admitted to starting the fire, according to the police.





Kyoto Animation, known for short as «KyoAni» in Japan, hasproduced popular TV animation series including «K-On!» and «TheMelancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya» (Suzumiya Haruhi no Yuutsu), which depictthe daily lives of high school girls.

People near the studio said they heard a series of explosions and saw blacksmoke billowing out of the building. People were later seen being carried outof the studio covered in blankets.





«A person with singed hair was lying down and there were bloodyfootprints,» said a 59-year-old woman who lives nearby.





«I heard a bang. The black smoke rose and the burning smell wasawful,» said a hair salon manager in his 30s.

Kyoto Animation has animation studios in Kyoto and nearby Uji, where it isheadquartered. The studio in question is its 1st studio, according to thecompany.





The company, founded in 1981, has released a number of animations appealingto younger generations, particularly in the 2000s. Many fans have visitedlocations associated with the works.