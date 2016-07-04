At least 131 killed in 2 blasts in Iraqi capital on Sunday

CAIRO. KAZINFORM - At least 131 people were killed in two blasts in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Sunday including a massive truck bombing, according to reports Monday, Kyodo reports.

In the deadliest single attack so far this year in Iraq, a refrigerator truck packed with explosives blew up shortly after midnight on a commercial street in the city's Karada district, a Shiite section of the capital, killing at least 125 people, including 25 children, according to CNN. At least 147 people were wounded.



Islamic State claimed responsibility for the bombing in a statement posted by supporters on social media, saying it had targeted Shiite Muslims.



In the second attack, an improvised explosive device went off in the mostly Shiite Shaab neighborhood of eastern Baghdad, killing five people and wounding 16, according to the Associated Press. No group claimed responsibility for the attack.



Source: Kyodo