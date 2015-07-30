At least 16 dead in Nepal landslides after rain

POKHARA. KAZINFORM - At least 16 people have been killed after torrential rain triggered landslides in western Nepal, officials say, with fears the toll could rise.

Dozens are missing in villages near Pokhara, more than 200km (124 miles) west of the capital Kathmandu. Chief District Officer Krishna Bahadur Raut told BBC Nepali rescue teams were searching houses buried by landslides. Annual monsoon rains often trigger landslides in Nepal's mountain areas and flooding in the south. "One rescue team has already reached the affected area," Mr Raut said. "More teams are trying to reach the affected villages by removing landslides that have affected the Pokhara-Baglung highway." Source: BBC