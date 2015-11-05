At least 179 Irish left stranded in Egypt due to flight ban

DUBLIN. KAZINFORM At least 179 Irish people have been left stranded in Egypt due to a flight ban, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Thursday.

But the department said this figure may not be a true reflection of all Irish citizens in Egypt, urging all Irish people in the country to register their details.

"As registration is not compulsory, this figure does not reflect the total number of Irish citizens living in or visiting Egypt," a spokesman from the department said. "We are closely monitoring the situation in Egypt though our embassy in Cairo," he said. Last Saturday, a flight from Sharm el-Sheikh to St. Petersburg crashed in Egypt's North Sinai. Egyptian and Russian authorities are currently conducting an investigation. All Irish and British flights to and from the resort of Sharm el-Sheikh are suspended amid concerns that the Russian plane that crashed in the Sinai region last weekend was brought down by an "explosive device." Source: Xinhua