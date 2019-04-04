At least 18 people injured in southern Philippines blast

MANILA. KAZINFORM At least 18 people were injured on Wednesday after an explosion tore through a restaurant in southern Philippine province of Sultan Kudarat, a military spokesperson said, China Daily reports.

Col. Gerry Besana of the military's Western Mindanao Command said the improvised explosive device went off at around 3:15 pm at a roadside restaurant in Isulan town on Mindanao.

An Army team promptly responded to the area and cordoned the explosion site after the blast, according to Besana.

No other details were made available to the media as government security forces rushed to the scene to investigate.

"An explosive ordnance team is now patrolling the vicinity," Besana said, adding that "all military checkpoints were ordered to implement strict measures" to track down the perpetrators.

The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, he added.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack.

The military is investigating the possible motive of the attack.