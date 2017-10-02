At least 2 killed, 24 injured in Las Vegas Casino shooting

LAS VEGAS. KAZINFORM - Las Vegas police are investigating reports of an active shooter at the Mandalay Bay Casino.

At least 2 people were killed at 24 were hospitalized with suspected gunshots wounds following a shooting in Las Vegas, Reuters reported Monday citing a hospital spokesperson.



The Las Vegas police confirmed on Monday that a suspect in the shooting incident earlier in the day was "down."



"Confirming that one suspect is down. This is an active investigation. Again, please do not head down to the Strip at this time," the police said in a tweet, Sputnik reports.



The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded by launching a manhunt as scenes of the event were posted online.



The police also asked people to avoid the area; part of the highway was closed.



The Hollywood Reporter cited officials who said that shots were heard at other locations, indicating that the shooter is either on the run or that there were multiple gunmen.



Some flights bound for the Las Vegas airport were diverted in the early hours of Monday after a shooting incident in the city, McCarran International Airport said.