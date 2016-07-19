At least 20 injured, some critical, in axe attack on German train

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - More than 20 people were injured when a man wielding an axe and a knife went on an attack on a German train.

The attack took place on the railway line between Wurzburg-Heidingsfeld and Oscenfurt, in central Germany. The attacker has been identified as a 17-year-old refugee from Afghanistan. He was shot dead by police after fleeing the scene. A Bavarian interior ministry spokesman said the assailant cried "Allahu Akbar" (God is great) during the attack.

Local media is reporting that at least 21 people have been injured, with others being treated for shock. A police helicopter was reported to be circling the area and many officers were deployed. No motive for the attack has been discovered, a police spokesman was quoted as saying "At this time everything is possible".

​Photos posted to Twitter show at least a dozen paramedics on site.

An alternative bus line has been organized by authorities as the rail line between Wurzburg-Heidingsfeld and Oscenfurt has been closed. According to German news agency DPA, police have reported that some of the victim's injuries were life-threatening.

