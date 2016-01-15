At least 20 people injured in multiple-vehicle collision in Shymkent (PHOTOS)

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM At least 20 people were injured in a road accident in Shymkent which involved 10 cars and one passenger bus.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Baidibek Bi and Argynbekov streets at the fault of the bus driver. Police say the brakes of the bus refused to grip.

The 45-year-old bus driver hit, firstly, a car which in turn collided with the car standing in front of it. 8 more cars and one more bus turned out to be involved in this chain-reaction crash.

As a result, 20 people got various traumas. 17 of them including the driver of the bus were taken to emergencies department of a local hospital.

According to doctors, all injured people received an appropriate medical treatment.















Investigation has been launched.