At least 23 dead in West Virginia flooding, governor says

WASHINGTON, D.C. KAZINFORM As heavy thunderstorms sent massive floods sweeping across West Virginia, at least 23 people died in the raging waters, state and federal officials said Friday.

Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin announced 14 deaths at a news conference early in the afternoon. By Friday night, the West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management had increased the death toll to 23.

Trees and power lines fell as heavy rains sent creeks and rivers out of their banks late Thursday and early Friday, leaving many stranded residents waiting to be rescued.

Forty-four counties declared a state of emergency Thursday night, primarily in the southeastern part of West Virginia. Elkview, Clendenin and Frame have been hit the hardest by the flooding, officials said.

Tomblin activated 200 National Guard members to assist in eight counties and has authorization for as many as 300 more to help with the rescue and response efforts, the governor's office said Friday.

"Together with the National Guard, our first responders, local emergency management officials and firefighters from across the state have been working around the clock, and we are deeply appreciative of their efforts," Tomblin said in the statement.

A 4-year-old boy was washed away by rapid floodwaters in Jackson County, officials said. The child was playing with his sister behind their home when he fell into what a stream that had instantly turned into a rushing current after the relentless storms. An 8-year old boy from Ravenswood was also killed in the violent storm.

Severe damage to homes and infrastructure can be seen throughout the state, residents said. At one point during the height of the storm, there were 64 active emergency calls in Kanawha County, according to county spokeswoman Brooke Hylbert.

Source: CNN