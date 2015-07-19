  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    At least 25 people injured in road accident in Astana

    16:51, 19 July 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At least 25 people were injured in a road accident in Astana on Sunday afternoon.

    According to the Astana police, 25-30 people sustained various injuries as bus rammed into a light pole near KazMedia Center on Kunayev Street in Astana city. At least four people were severely injured.

    According to reports, the driver of the bus thought to be in his 50s felt seedy prior to the incident.

    No casualties were reported.

    Tags:
    Road accidents Astana Police Accidents News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!