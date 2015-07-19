At least 25 people injured in road accident in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At least 25 people were injured in a road accident in Astana on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Astana police, 25-30 people sustained various injuries as bus rammed into a light pole near KazMedia Center on Kunayev Street in Astana city. At least four people were severely injured.

According to reports, the driver of the bus thought to be in his 50s felt seedy prior to the incident.

No casualties were reported.