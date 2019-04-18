  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    At least 28 killed in Madeira tourist bus accident

    16:57, 18 April 2019
    Photo: None
    LISBON. KAZINFORM At least 28 people, most of them German, died in a tourist bus accident on the Portuguese island of Madeira on Wednesday, authorities said, according to China Daily.

    The white bus overturned in a residential area in the coastal town of Canico, its mayor, Filipe Sousa, told reporters. TV images showed the vehicle on its side on a bank next to a narrow road and surrounded by rescuers.

    "I have no words to describe what happened. I cannot face the suffering of these people," Sousa told SIC TV.

    He said the tourists in the bus were all German but some pedestrians might have been hit by the bus.

    Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa told SIC TV that some of the victims were from Madeira but most were German


    Photo credit: EPA-EFE

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!