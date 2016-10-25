  • kz
    At least 4 dead in Queensland theme park incident

    13:16, 25 October 2016
    WWASHINGTON, D.C. KAZINFORM Four adults have been killed after an incident at a theme park on Tuesday in Queensland, Australia, Queensland Police said in a statement.

    The incident happened at the Dreamworld theme park on the state's Gold Coast.

    "Police are currently investigating an incident that occurred this afternoon at a theme park on the Gold Coast," the statement read. "Police were called to the site at Coomera around 2.20 p.m. (12:20 a.m. ET) following reports that a number of people had been injured by a conveyor belt."

    Source: CNN 

     

