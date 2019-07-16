At least 40 trapped as multi-storey building collapses in India’s Mumbai

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM Some 40-50 people were believed to be trapped in the rubble after a four-storey residential building collapsed on Tuesday in a densely populated neighborhood of Mumbai, India’s financial capital, EFE reports.





Though thecause of the collapse was not known immediately but incessant rains may havebeen a factor.

«(Some)40-50 people (are) likely to be trapped,» the disaster management unit ofMunicipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai said in a statement.





Severalambulances and rescue teams have reached the site where local residents hadchipped in for removing the debris with bare hands.





The incidentcomes two days after a similar building collapse on a busy highway nearmountainous region in Solan district of northern Himachal Pradesh state.





The Solanbuilding that housed a restaurant caved in on Sunday afternoon following adownpour that lasted for several hours, leaving at least 12 dead and 30injured.





Fires andbuilding collapses are common in India owing to the often precarious conditionof infrastructure and a lack of maintenance, dangerous factors that areaggravated by corruption and illegal practices ailing the construction sector.





Monsoonseason only serves to heighten the possibility of collapses, with the prolongedperiod of intense rain affecting building structures.