At least 49 people killed in plane crash in Kathmandu

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At least 49 people have been killed after an airplane of Bangladesh's US-Bangla airline with 71 people, including four crew members, on board, crashed at the Kathmandu airport on Monday.

Nepal's police spokesperson, Manoj Neupane, confirmed the death toll to EFE and added that 22 people were also injured in the crash that took place late afternoon and whose cause remains unknown.

Neupane had added that all the bodies have been recovered from the plane.

Earlier, Bangladeshi carrier US-Bangla said the airplane that crashed at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu was carrying 40 passengers from Bangladesh, 25 from Nepal, one from China and another from the Maldives, as well as four crew members, also from Bangladesh.

"The plane had 67 passengers, 65 adults and two children. They include around 40 Bangladeshis, around 25 Nepalese, one Chinese and one Maldives national. There were four crews, who include two pilots and two cabin crews," US-Bangla spokesperson Kamrul Islam told EFE.

The aircraft, a Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 registered S2-AGU, from Dhaka, crashed at the Kathmandu airport at 2.20 pm after skidding off the runway during landing.

It caught fire after crashing, producing large, thick columns of smoke.

This is one of the worst aircraft crashes in recent years in Nepal, which has witnessed several small aircraft crashes in the last decade that killed dozens, mostly tourists.