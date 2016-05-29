At least 5 UN peacekeepers killed in Mali

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of the mission Mahamat Saleh Annadif had condemned the deadly attack "in the strongest terms," the statement said.

"This morning at approximately 11 am, a MINUSMA convoy was attacked 30 kilometers [some 18 miles] west of Sevare [town in the central country's region of Mopti]... According to preliminary information, five peacekeepers have been killed. Another has been gravely wounded and his evacuation is underway," the statement said.

Mali has been in crisis since a 2012 coup attempt as several insurgent groups have been fighting against the Malian government in an effort to gain independence or greater autonomy for the country's northern region.

The UN mission has been present in the country since 2013 and focuses on ensuring security, stabilization and protection of civilians, as well as on support of national political dialogue and protection of human rights in the African nation, according to the mission's website.

