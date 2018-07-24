At least 50 dead, 156 injured in forest fires near Athens

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At least 50 people have died and 156 have been injured in forest fires raging near Athens, the Greek Civil Protection Agency said on Tuesday, EFE reports.

Emergency services said that 11 of the injured were in a critical condition, while warning that the casualty toll was expected to increase as authorities continued to receive reports of missing people.

Most of the fatalities are due to people becoming trapped inside their homes or vehicles by the flames, while others drowned in the sea attempting to flee the blaze.

Authorities were struggling to contain the out of control fires, which were made worse by high winds on Monday.

The fires have devastated many properties, prompting people in several towns to evacuate.

In addition to three separate blazes in the region of Attica, near Athens, firefighters were tackling fires raging across the country, particularly in Corinth, on the Peloponnese peninsula, and on the island of Crete.

A state of emergency has been declared, and Greece has asked the European Union for assistance.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Monday cut short a trip to Bosnia-Herzegovina to monitor the situation from a coordination center in the municipality of Eleusis, West Attica.

His ruling Syriza party announced on Tuesday that all scheduled media appearances have been cancelled "to deal with the disaster in the next critical hours".