At least 50 French companies attended Regard de France exhibition in Almaty (PHOTOS)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM First international exhibition of French companies opened today in southern capital of Kazakhstan - Almaty.

"France is one of the largest investors of Kazakhstan. In 2015, the amount of French investments in Kazakhstan exceeded 6 bln euros. Around 50 French companies are showcased at today's event, which will enable Kazakhstanis to be closer to made-in-France brands and French life style. The rich programme of the exhibition is complemented by a number of cultural activities organized under the International Francophonie Day," Consul General of France to Almaty Patrick Renard said.

According to Erlan Aukenov, Deputy Mayor of Almaty, 34 Kazakh-French joint enterprises are functioning in the city today, and 52 ones were launched with the participation of French capital.

The exhibition offers goods and services of the companies specializing in tourism, fashion industry, beauty culture, perfume, car industry, gastronomy as well as medical, consulting and education services.

The event was organized by the AMITIE Kazakhstan Association of Companies - business partners of France and Consulate General of France in Kazakhstan.

