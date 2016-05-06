At least 70% of all army equipment to be renewed by over next few years (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At least 70% of all army equipment will be renewed over the next few years, President Nursultan Nazarbayev told at the concert dedicated to the Fatherland Defender's Day.

The Head of State stressed that building of the national army, Air Forces, Navy was one of the most important moments of the history of independent Kazakhstan. N. Nazarbayev noted that Kazakhstan had covered all the way from the first troops units to the present day national defense system and security.

"Kazakhstan exerts every effort to ensure that the defense potential of the country is at the high level. The money is allocated for this sphere on a regular basis despite all the difficulties and the crisis. We will also renew 70 percent of our military fleet and army equipment in the next few years. Some sectors will be renewed for 100%," the President told.

"We also have to address many issues in terms of development of knowledge-intensive industries, transfer of technologies in the defense industry of Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan actively cooperates in the military and technological spheres with many foreign countries. It helps our army to continue its improvement," the President added.

