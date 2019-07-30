At least 77 injured in traffic accident in Hong Kong

HONG KONG. KAZINFORM At least 77 people were injured Tuesday after two double-decker buses collided just outside the Tai Lam Tunnel in Hong Kong, according to the Information Services Department of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government, Xinhua reports.

Most of the injuries were reported to be minor andthey had been sent to different hospitals.

Some passengers on one of the buses said that thespeed of the bus was normal when the accident happened, according to localmedia.