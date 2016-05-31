At least 8 die in ammunition depot fire in Indian Maharashtra state

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - Between eight and 17 people according to various estimates were killed in a fire in the Indian state of Maharashtra's Pulgaon city on Tuesday, local media reported.

Two army officials were among those eight killed, the Indian Express newspaper said, while according to the Zee News TV channel, the blaze killed 17 troops and injured 17 others.

The fire broke out after a reported explosion, the cause of the blast is still unknown.

Residents of the nearby villages have been evacuated, Sputniknews.com reports.