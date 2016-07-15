At least 80 killed in Nice attack (PHOTOS)

PARIS. KAZINFORM - At least 80 people were killed in a bloody attack in Nice, the BFM TV channel reported.

"According to data from different sources, the number of those killed in Nice is at least 80," the report said.

The Elysee Palace said French President Francois Hollande expressed condolences to Nice residents.

Earlier the French city's mayor Christian Estrosi said, that over 70 people were killed/

"It's the most terrible tragedy in our city's history. Over 70 people died," Estrosi wrote on his Twitter page.

"All points to the fact that the driver's actions were deliberate. He also made a few shots into the crowd. A lot of weapons and grenades were found in the truck," the mayor told the BFM TV channel.

Earlier French Interior Ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet told media that "many dozens of people" were killed in Nice.

Brandet also said that a special operation is underway in Nice following Thursday evening's terrorist attack. He said no hostages were taken in the city.

The prosecutor's office of the Alpes-Maritimes department reported that the truck was ramming the crowd in Nice "over a span of 2 kilometers". The driver was shot dead by the police.

