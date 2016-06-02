  • kz
    At least 9 dead, dozens wounded in Pakistan storm - reports

    12:01, 02 June 2016
    Photo: None
    NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM At least nine people were killed and dozens of others were wounded amid a major thunderstorm that hit Pakistan on Wednesday, local media report.

    The nine people dead include women and children, Geo TV said on Thursday, citing police.

    Flight operations were suspended at the Benazir International Airport in the capital, Islamabad, and city transport service was also halted, according to Geo TV.

    Dunya News TV reported on Thursday that India’s Punjab state, bordering Pakistan, was hit by dust and wind storms on Wednesday. The storms led to power cuts, building collapses and fires.

    Source: Sputniknews 

    Photo: © Flickr/ bm1632

     

