At least eight dead, 10 injured in hotel fire in Ukrainian city of Odessa

KIEV. KAZINFORM At least eight people died in a fire that broke out in a hotel in the Ukrainian city of Odessa, the Ukrainian Emergency Situations Service announced on Saturday, TASS reports.

According to the Ukrainian Emergency Situations Service, a fire at TokyoStar hotel was reported to break out on the second floor of the hotel in earlyhours of August 17.

Sixty-five rescuers and 13 fire engines were dispatched to the scene. Aninvestigation has been launched to determine the cause of the tragic incident.

Photo: odessa.online