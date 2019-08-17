  • kz
    At least eight dead, 10 injured in hotel fire in Ukrainian city of Odessa

    14:00, 17 August 2019
    Photo: None
    KIEV. KAZINFORM At least eight people died in a fire that broke out in a hotel in the Ukrainian city of Odessa, the Ukrainian Emergency Situations Service announced on Saturday, TASS reports.

    According to the Ukrainian Emergency Situations Service, a fire at TokyoStar hotel was reported to break out on the second floor of the hotel in earlyhours of August 17.

    Sixty-five rescuers and 13 fire engines were dispatched to the scene. Aninvestigation has been launched to determine the cause of the tragic incident.

    Photo: odessa.online

    Ukraine World News
