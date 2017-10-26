At least four dead as train collides with army vehicle in Finland

HELSINKI. KAZINFORM - A collision between a military vehicle and a rail bus in Raseborg, southern Finland, has resulted in multiple victims.

Four people were killed and eight injured in a crash at a railroad crossing, as a passenger train from Karis to Hanko collided with a military transport vehicle at a crossing in Skogby near Highway 25 west of Ekenäs, Finnish national broadcaster Ylereported.



The local police confirmed the accident, adding that around ten units from the rescue service and police have been called to the site, Sputnik reports.



Finnish Defence Minister Jussi Niinistö said that Thursday "had started with a shocking news" and said he felt "ultimate grief".



The accident occurred around eight in the morning local time. Trains between the cities of Karja and Hanko have been suspended.

Brigadian commander Arvi Tavaila said that the vehicle involved in the accident participated in a local drill. A press conference will be summoned at 12 o'clock local time.



Finnish President Sauli Niinistö, expressed his condolences to friends and relatives of the victims of the Raseborg railway accident.



Exactly one month ago, on September 26, a tank involved in the Aurora-2017 exercises collided with a passenger train near the town of Trosa, south-west of the Swedish capital. Four people were injured: three tank crew members and a train driver.