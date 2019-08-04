At least nine people killed, 16 wounded in Dayton shooting

DAYTON. KAZINFORM At least nine people were killed and 16 others were wounded in the shooting overnight to Sunday in Dayton, Ohio, a police spokesman told reporters.

The gunmanwas shot down by police. He has not been identified, TASS reports.

All victimshave been hospitalized, and police have not reported about their condition.

Policecontinue working at the scene and the Federal Bureau of Investigation hasjoined the effort.

This is thesecond shooting over the past 24 hours in the US. On Saturday, a 21-year-oldgunman opened fire at a Walmart at Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas, killing20 people and wounding another 26. The shooter has been detained bypolice.