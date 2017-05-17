At least one dead, 14 wounded after gunmen attack Afghan television station

KABUL. KAZINFORM At least one person was killed and 14 others wounded Wednesday after a group of armed men stormed the headquarters of the national Radio Television Afghanistan (RTA) in Jalalabad, the director of Public Health for the province of Nangarhar, Najibullah Kamawal, told EFE .

RTA announced during a live broadcast that armed men had attacked the station in Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province and that shots were being fired.



The attack is reportedly ongoing, and reporters for RTA have so far been unable to contact employees at the station.

Kamawal added that none of the wounded were in life-threatening condition.







An RTA employee speaking on condition of anonymity told EFE by telephone that several suicide attackers entered the station's premises, where a "violent" exchange of fire took place.



The employee, who was speaking outside the RTA complex, located near the provincial governor's office, said he heard several explosions at the station.



Nangarhar governor spokesperson Attaullah Khogyanai told EFE that an unknown number of attackers were involved in the attack, which started around 10 am local time (5.30am GMT) and that at least "three explosions" were heard from inside the station.

"The special forces have arrived at the station," said the spokesperson.



No insurgent group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.



Nangarhar, bordering Pakistan, is one of the most turbulent regions of Afghanistan and a stronghold of the Islamic State terror group, as well as having a significant presence of the Taliban group.



Since the end of NATO's combat mission in January 2015, insurgents have been gaining ground in various parts of Afghanistan, and they currently control, influence or are fighting the government in at least 43 percent of the territory, according to data from the United States.



