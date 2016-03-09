  • kz
    At least three Russians among wounded in Tel Aviv stabbing attacks

    14:21, 09 March 2016
    Photo: None
    TEL AVIV. KAZINFORM - The assailant, a Palestinian man said to be from the West Bank city of Qalqilya, was shot and killed after he stabbed 11 people in the Jaffa port area of Tel Aviv. One of the victims, a US tourist, was later confirmed to have died in the attack.

    "There are three [injured] for sure, maybe there are four of them. One of them is in serious condition, but his life is out of danger," Zingerman told RIA Novosti.

    On Tuesday, Russian diplomats reported two injured in the attack.

    A total of 30 Israelis and several other foreigners have been killed in the knife, gun or vehicle attacks by mostly Palestinian youths since September 2015, Sputniknews.com reports.

