At parliamentary elections Kazakhstanis voted for unity and stability - Nuketayeva

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Our compatriots voted for unity and stability at the snap parliamentary elections held across Kazakhstan on March 20, says rector of the Kazakh State Women's Pedagogic University Dinar Nuketayeva.

"The people of Kazakhstan participated in one of the most important events for their future as well as development and prosperity of the country. The majority voted for unity and stability," Ms Nuketayeva told Kazinform correspondent.

The Nur Otan Party, in her words, once again proved to be ‘the nationwide political power'.

"This is a victory for all Kazakhstanis together with the Leader of the party - President Nursultan Nazarbayev," she added, praising kazakhstani youth for high turnout during the elections.