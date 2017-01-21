At-Takfir Wal-Hijra extremist group members imprisoned in Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM The Municipal Court No.2 of Atyrau has announced a verdict against four members of At-Takfir Wal-Hijra extremist organization banned in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

“The verdict is delivered against three men and one woman accused of storing and distributing extremist materials via social media. All the persons brought to trial were pleaded guilty in propagation of extremism and terrorism and in involvement in the activity of the religious organization prohibited in Kazakhstan. All of them were sentenced to one-year imprisonment,” a press-release from the court reads.

The members of this organization are known for propagating the principles of the so-called “takfir” (accusation of unbelief) on which the ideology of Al-Qaeda, DAESH and other terrorist groups is built. The followers of At-Takfir Wal-Hijra approve the actions of terrorists in Syria and Iraq and deny secular form of government and constitutional laws of a country. This organization was recognized as an extremist one by a court decision in 2014 and its activity is prohibited in the U.S., Russia, China, Egypt, Libya, Morocco, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and other countries.