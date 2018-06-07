Atameken chamber succeeds as effective dialogue platform: Majilis Speaker

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament Nurlan Nigmatulin maintains that the MPs and representatives of the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs have enough areas for joint efforts and accomplishment of the tasks for the country's entrepreneurship development set by the Head of State, the Majilis press service said.

Nurlan Nigmatulin said this today while addressing a meeting between the Majilis members and the leadership of the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs.

Extending regards to Atameken on the occasion of the 5th Anniversary of the adoption of the Law "On the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs", the Speaker of the Majilis stressed that with the comprehensive support from the President of the country, and due to Nursultan Nazarbayev's unfailing care and attention, the Chamber's serious work has been established within a short time.

"The Chamber has succeeded, first of all, as an effective dialogue platform, succeeded as an effective expert platform supporting and developing entrepreneurship in Kazakhstan," Nurlan Nigmatulin pointed out.

Mr. Nigmatulin drew attention to the Chamber's constructive cooperation with the MPs, party factions, especially when passing the bills which refer to business in one way or another.

The result of this collaboration was the Entrepreneurship Code adopted in 2015, which for the first time brought together all legal norms regulating entrepreneurial activities.

The laws helping improve the business climate in the country include the Tax and Customs Codes and the Code "On Mineral Resources and Subsurface Use", which were amended by the MPs in close cooperation with Atameken to simplify the procedures for businesses as much as possible.

The Chairman of the Majilis also said that the Expert Group on the transfer of state functions to a competitive environment that was established under the Government sets a good example of the effective cooperation between the Majilis members and the Atameken Chamber.

"Just two weeks ago, the Head of State publicly signed the Law on the Issues of Improving the Entrepreneurship Regulation. And here we see another example of a principled stance when working on this draft law, the MPs together with Atameken achieved a reduction of the state control functions by almost 30% in the furtherance of the President's instruction," Nigmatulin recalled.

Moreover, he also mentioned the challenging issues of the domestic business such as inaccessibility of lending resources for SMEs, low qualification of personnel working in business, and access to foreign markets.

"By solving them, we will be able to move toward the target set by the Head of State so that the share of small and medium-sized businesses in the country's GDP will have accounted for at least 50% by 2050. I am sure that owing to the support of the President of the country, owing to available resources and opportunities, we will be able to successfully achieve this goal," Nurlan Nigmatulin said.