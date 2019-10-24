Atameken Presidium Congress convenes in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The VI Congress of the Presidium of the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs started its work in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin is expected to attend the Congress.

Addressing the Congress Chairman of the Presidium Timur Kulibayev briefed on the agenda. Those attending are expected to debate the report on the work done, the new development model of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs, Atameken Digital, etc.