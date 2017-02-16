Atamkulov: Space technologies play special role in upgrade of Kazakhstan’s economy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In the Ministry of Defense and Space Industry of Kazakhstan the Message of the President to the nation "Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness" has been discussed today.

Minister Beibut Atamkulov has noted that the presence of important objectives which committees and subordinate bodies of the Ministry of Defense and Space Industry within the framework of implementation of the major items of the Message - such as development of the plan of upgrade and technological re-equipment of the related entities before 2025, implementation of the projects within the "Digital Kazakhstan" program for 2017-2020 and approaching new markets.

In his speech President of the National Center of Space Communication Victor Lefter expressed support of the Message of the President Nursultan Nazarbayev to the people of Kazakhstan. According to Victor Lefter nowadays in Kazakhstan there are 7 thousand Earth stations of satellite communication, which supply the needs of 15 communication providers and state organizations of the country. "Using the KazSat space energy since 2011 we have substituted imported services to the amount of KZT 22,2 billion", said Lefter.





После выступления руководителя АО «РЦКС» министр МОАП отметил, что космические технологии, которые сегодня активно развивает Казахстан, играют значимую роль в технологической модернизации экономики страны.

Участники собрания выразили общую поддержку Послания Президента Казахстана.

The Minister also noted that space technologies which are actively developed today by Kazakhstan play a significant role in technological upgrade of the national economy.