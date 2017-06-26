Athletes fly Kazakh flag at XXI World Transplant Games

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The athletes with transplant organs have participated in the opening of the XXI World Transplant Games Málaga 2017 in Spain, Kazinform correspondent reports.

6 athletes from Kazakhstan are competing in the Games: Zhanibek Uspanov, Gulmira Smailova, Askhat Kalikeshov, Yerzhan Mukhamadiyev, Zhetkinshek Nurov and Apreskhan Khovdakhan. By the way, three of them had received transplant hearts, while other three have transplant kidneys. They will compete in such sports as swimming, table tennis and bowling.





The Kazakh team's standard-bearer was the first patient in Kazakhstan who received a donor heart, Zhanibek Uspanov.

"Over 60 countries took part in the opening ceremony. The team of athletes solemnly passed with the flag of Kazakhstan among other teams," said Zhanibek Uspanov.





"We were brimming over a sense of pride because we are the first Kazakhstanis to participate in such a grandiose event and show our achievements to the world. Sports competitions are ahead of us. Wish us victories!", He said.

According to him, when the donor column was passing during the opening it was especially heart-stirring. "The column of donors was met with standing ovation by all of us. Respect and gratitude towards them was in the air," Zhanibek Uspanov said.