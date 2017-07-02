Athletes from 6 countries partake in Atyrau boxing tournament

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The traditional annual international tournament for the prizes of Honorary President of the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation Askar Kulibayev has started in Atyrau, Kazakhstan. In 2017, 100 boxers representing Azerbaijan, Russia, Syria, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan participated there, the KBF press service reports.

"Welcome to this tournament, we are glad to greet the participants of all these countries and feel grateful to Atyrau city for the hospitality. Good luck to all the contestants", Supervisor Mr. Mohamed Kamel Shbib from Syria instructed the athletes at the opening ceremony.

The distinguished guests, the five-time USSR boxing champion Bolat Temirov and the Olympic champion Daniyar Yeleussinov, also wished good luck to the boxers.

Atyrau residents are not hampered to show hospitality even by intense heat as the air temperature will range from +37 to +41 degrees Centigrade along the banks of the Ural River all these days. However, to the joy of the participants and spectators, the venue, Khiuaz Dospanova Ice Palace, is equipped with a good air condition system.

On the first day of the tournament, fights in 60, 64 and 69 kilogram weight categories were held. These are the categories of the highest competition at the tournament as 15 boxers of 60 kg and 16 ones of 64 kg weight categories are competing for gold. The lowest competition in the 81 kg category since only 5 boxers are fighting.

The final bouts of the tournament will start on July 5 at 15.00. All days, the event is aired online on kfb.kz website.