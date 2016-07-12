Athletes from Iran to take part in Second World Nomad Games

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Athletes from Iran will take part in the Second World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.

In line with the active promotion of the upcoming phase of image project "The Second World Nomad Games - 2016", Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic in Iran Asanbek Osmonaliev met with President of the Federation of traditional sports and national games of Iran Gholyamrez Dzhaffari.



President of the Federation of Iran Dzhaffari announced readiness of officials and athletes of Iran to take part in the Second World Nomad Games, and the Iranian media to cover the Games.



The sides also discussed the issues of cooperation between the relevant agencies with a focus on the development of national sports. The Iranian side expressed special interest in establishing close contacts with Kyrgyz sport federations and associations, including the improvement of the regulatory and contractual basis for cooperation.