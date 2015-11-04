Atlético held to goalless draw by UEFA debutants Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - FC Atlético struggled to a 0-0 draw against UEFA Champions League debutants - FC Astana in Kazakhstan on Tuesday, Sports.kz reports.

After disappointing 4-0 defeat in Madrid, Stanimir Stoilov's side did their best to rob Atlético of vital points. It is worth mentioning that the visitors hit the woodwork twice with Fernando Torres almost breaking the stalemate in the first half. FC Astana remain at the bottom of the UEFA Champions League Group C with two points. Next time the Kazakh side will play against FC Benfica on November 25.