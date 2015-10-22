  • kz
    Atlético toppled Astana in UEFA Champions League

    08:14, 22 October 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - FC Atlético celebrated a 4-0 home win over FC Astana in the UEFA Champions League Group C match, Sports.kz reports.

    Saúl Níguez put the hosts ahead 23 minutes into the game. His teammate Jackson Martínez also found his way past Astana's goalkeeper Nenad Erić placing Atlético 2:0 ahead in the first half. Óliver Torres scored the third goal in the 63rd minute. But it was Denys Dedechko of Astana who disappointed the Kazakh football fans most by scoring an own goal in the 89th minute. By toppling Astana in Madrid, Atlético rose to the top of Group C, whereas the Kazakh side plummeted to the bottom. The clubs will meet again at the Astana Arena in the Kazakh capital on November 3.

    Kazakhstan Sport Football News
