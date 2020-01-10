Atletico Madrid advance to Spanish Super Cup final

JEDDAH. KAZINFORM - Atletico Madrid beat Barcelona 3-2 Thursday in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The team secured victory with goals by Koke in the 46th minute, Alvaro Morata in the 81st minute from penalty shot and Angel Correa in the 86th minute.

Lionel Messi scored for Barcelona in the 51st minute while Antoine Griezmann scored in the 62nd minute.

In the other semifinal match of the Spanish Super Cup, Real Madrid defeated Valencia 3-1 on Wednesday.

The final, which will be a Madrid derby, as Atletico Madrid will face Real Madrid, will take place at the same stadium on Sunday.

Source: Anadolu Agency