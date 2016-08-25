ATOM project supported by 300 thousand people globally

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Anti-nuclear online petition has been signed by already 300 thousand people from 120 world countries. The petition is signed within the ATOM project initiated by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko told at the CCS press conference in Astana today.

"On August 29, 2012, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev initiated a project called ATOM at the international conference in Astana. The project is aimed at ensuring global support for imposing a ban on nuclear tests and complete elimination of nuclear weapons globally," R. Vassilenko said.

Any person on the planet can sign the online petition against nuclear tests within this project.

"As of today, the petition has been signed by more than 300 thousand people from more than 120 world countries," he added.



