Atomic Week opens at Russian Pavilion at EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Atomic Week has begun at the Russian Pavilion at Astana EXPO-2017 today, Kazinform reports.

At the opening ceremony Mr Kirill Komarov, First Deputy Director General of Rosatom Corporation, stressed that many international experts do share the opinion that the ultimate power balance is the balance of ‘green' sources of energy.



In his words, atomic technologies make people's life better - they are used in medicine, agriculture, water distillation and purification.



Mr Komarov also noted that the exhibition showcases the present and the future of the Russian ice-breaking fleet that uses nuclear energy. "[At the exhibition] you can see our newest long-term project - a new type of icebreaker called Leader.



After the opening ceremony, guests of EXPO-2017 will be able to make a virtual tour to 3+ Generation nuke reactor and learn more about the use of nuclear technologies in agriculture, medicine, water distillation and purification.