ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis players have plunged in the updated ATP rankings this week, Sports.kz reports.

Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin lost one spot sliding to №82 of the rankings.



20-year-old Alexander Bublik fell five spots down to №100.



Spaniard Rafael Nadal continues to dominate the ATP rankings. Swiss legend Roger Federer is ranked second. He is followed by Brit Andy Murray.